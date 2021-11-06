Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / New Zealand PM says trade won't trump China's human rights record
world news

New Zealand PM says trade won't trump China's human rights record

Ardern's government is accused of going easy on China's much-questioned humanitarian record, prompting some commentators to label Wellington a "weak link" in the US-led Five Eyes security alliance.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.(AFP)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:03 AM IST
AFP |

New Zealand will not shy away from criticising China's human rights record to protect its lucrative trade relationship with Beijing, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said in an interview.

Ardern's government is accused of going easy on China's much-questioned humanitarian record, prompting some commentators to label Wellington a "weak link" in the US-led Five Eyes security alliance.

But the New Zealand leader rejected suggestions that economic ties with her country's largest trading partner were muting her ability to voice broader concerns.

"It is very important to us that we maintain integrity in the way that we conduct our diplomatic relationships," she said in a joint interview with AFP, the New Zealand Herald, NBC News and Covering Climate Now.

Ardern noted "heightened tensions" between China and Australia, which has been hit with punitive sanctions by Beijing over its outspoken stance on issues such as the treatment of Uyghurs and the erosion of democracy in Hong Kong.

New Zealand has also raised concerns about the same issues, but has been more restrained in its statements and has not faced any economic retaliation.

RELATED STORIES

Ardern's government declined to support a parliamentary motion in May labelling the treatment of Uyghurs as genocide, saying the legal case to use the term had not been made and instead expressed "grave concern".

New Zealand has also said it is "uncomfortable" using the Five Eyes group -- comprising the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand -- to criticise China on rights issues.

But Ardern insisted New Zealand's diplomatic ties with China were not determined by trade.

"We have the maturity in our relationship to raise issues that we're concerned about, be it human rights issues, be it labour issues, be it environmental issues," she said.

"And it's very important to us that we continue to be able to do that and do that regardless of those trading ties."

Asked if she would classify China as an ally or an adversary, she replied: "I don't think we would determine our relationship with any country in such stark terms."

Ardern said earlier this year that New Zealand's differences with China on human rights were becoming "harder to reconcile", but her government would continue to point out areas of concern to Beijing.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Baby handed to US soldiers in chaos of Afghanistan airlift still missing

'It is not a secret': Climate activist Greta Thunberg labels COP26 'failure'

Amazon seeks US approval to deploy 4,500 more satellites for internet project

US says no plans to reopen consulates with Biden-Xi Summit
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP