Home / World News / New Zealand police arrest 2 for threat to mosques attacked in 2019
world news

New Zealand police arrest 2 for threat to mosques attacked in 2019

Police said an online threat was made earlier this week against the Al Noor mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre, which were targeted in New Zealand's most deadly shooting in 2019.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:47 PM IST
No information about the nature of the threat was supplied and neither suspect has been named. No charges have yet been laid, police said.(Reuters)

New Zealand police said on Thursday they have arrested two people following a threat made against the mosques that were the scene of mass murder by a white supremacist nearly two years ago.

Police said an online threat was made earlier this week against the Al Noor mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre, which were targeted in New Zealand's most deadly shooting in 2019.

No information about the nature of the threat was supplied and neither suspect has been named. No charges have yet been laid, police said.

"Any messages of hate or people wanting to cause harm in our community will not be tolerated - it's not the Kiwi way," said John Price, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent in an emailed statement.

New Zealand is heightened alert ahead of the March 15 anniversary of Christchurch attack. Armed with high-capacity semi-automatic weapons, Australian Brenton Tarrant killed 51 people and injured dozens more after opening fire on worshippers at the two mosques, livestreaming the attacks on Facebook before being arrested.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Thailand probes Facebook's removal of 185 army-linked accounts and groups

China is training astronauts for space station crewed flights

George Floyd Justice in Policing Act approved by US House; revamps policing

North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium to make more nuclear weapons

In August, Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole, the first time New Zealand confined anyone for the rest of their life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new zealand
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP