New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement on Saturday.
She will not be in Parliament for the government's Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday and the coming Budget on Thursday.
"Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage," the statement added.
Ardern had been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive at night and a clear positive on Saturday morning on a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), the statement said.
At this stage her symptoms are moderate and she has been in isolation since May 8 when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive, it said.
Due to the positive RAT, Ardern will be required to isolate until the morning of May 21, and undertake what duties she can remotely this week.
Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will address media in her place on Monday.
"This is a milestone week for the Government and I'm gutted I can't be there for it," Ardern said in the statement.
"Our emissions reduction plan sets the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand's health system.
"But as I said earlier in the week isolating with COVID-19 is a very kiwi experience this year and my family is no different."
-
North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles Covid-19
North Korea says 21 people died and 174,440 people were newly found with fever symptoms on Friday alone as the country scrambles to slow the spread of COVID-19 across its unvaccinated population. North Korea said Saturday 27 people have died and 524,440 fell ill amid a rapid spread of fever since late April. It said 280,810 people remain in quarantine. The country has so far officially confirmed one death as linked to an omicron infection.
-
US 'working on Turkey's position' of Sweden, Finland joining NATO: White House
Washington is "working to clarify Turkey's position" after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday. The idea of the two nations becoming members of the transatlantic alliance had received "broad support from NATO member countries," Psaki said. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby likewise said the United States is working to "better understand" Ankara's stance.
-
Ukraine thwarts Russian columns at river in Donbas region
Ukrainian forces destroyed parts of a Russian armoured column as it tried to cross a river in the Donbas region, video from Ukraine's military showed on Friday, as the Ukrainian defence minister predicted many weeks of grinding fighting ahead. Volunteers inside were trying to salvage packages of baby diapers and formula. It was not immediately possible to verify the reports.
-
Taliban's new rule: Men, women not allowed to sit together at restaurants
The Taliban has implemented a gender segregation plan in the western Herat province, a media report said on Friday. Men are not permitted to dine with family members in family restaurants, Khaam Press reported citing sources in Herat province. According to the Afghan news agency, the rule of the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice applies "even if they are husband and wife."
-
Ukraine war: Russian air force attacks arms depot in Kharkiv | 5 top points
The fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces has been underway since the past 79 days with no signs of peace. The war has witnessed civilian and military establishments reduced to rubble, innocent civilians losing their lives and more than six million Ukrainians fleeing the country. The European Union has pledged another half billion dollars in military support for Kyiv in its fight against Vladimir Putin's forces.
