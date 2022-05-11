New Zealand to open international borders fully to visitors from end-July
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday the country will fully reopen its international borders from 11:59 p.m. on July 31, with cruise ships also welcome back to local ports on the same day.
The end-July opening of the border is two months earlier than the government's previous time frame and will mean visitors who need visas will now be able to come to New Zealand.
Ardern said in a speech to a Business NZ lunch in Auckland that opening the borders would help to relieve urgent skills shortages, open up tourism and put immigration settings on a more secure footing.
"We are building on our proven plan to secure New Zealand's economic future," Ardern said.
Protesters call for new govt to take control | Sri Lanka crisis top updates
Protesters in Sri Lanka – which is suffering from its worst economic crisis in history – have called for a new government to take control of the country, while the president urged calm a day after the island nation witnessed its bloodiest clashes that claimed eight lives and also prompted his brother – Mahinda Rajapaksa – to quit as prime minister.
Bill Gates tests positive for Covid-19, says he is ‘experiencing mild symptoms’
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Via Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is again healthy. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment of about $65 billion. Bill Gates has been a vocal proponent for pandemic mitigation measures, specifically access to vaccines and medication for poorer countries.
On Donald Trump, Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk: Twitter not a bar
Elon Musk's plan to reinstate former US president Donald Trump's account on Twitter has sparked a huge controversy as Trump's account was permanently suspended in 2021 after the January 6 riot in US Capitol for his 'involvement' in inciting the violence. Though former CEO Jack Dorsey was the CEO when Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump's account, Jack Dorsey said he agrees with Elon Musk that permanent bans are a failure.
Pakistani rupee plunges to all-time low against US dollar: Report
The Pakistani rupee slumped to an all-time low against the US dollar on Tuesday in the interbank market. The value of the greenback surged by 82 paisa in early trade and currently trading at ₹188.35 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high, reported ARY News. The US dollar on the other day closed at ₹187.53 in the interbank market, reported ARY News.
Sri Lanka simmers day after clashes: EU condemns ‘vicious attacks’ on civilians
The European Union on Tuesday condemned the “vicious attack” on civilians in Sri Lanka that sparked deadly rioting on the island, as China said it was “closely following” the events in the country. The European bloc called on the Sri Lankan authorities “to initiate an investigation into the events and to hold accountable those instigating or perpetrating violence. The EU urges all parties to refrain from violence and to show restraint.”
