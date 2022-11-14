New Zealand to train more Ukrainian troops, extends intelligence support

New Zealand said on Monday it would send a further 66 defence force personnel to the United Kingdom to help train Ukrainian soldiers as the Russian invasion grinds on for a ninth month.

New Zealand currently has a team of 120 New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel training Ukrainians in the United Kingdom but this deployment was due to end. The new deployment will run from November 30 through until July 2023, a government statement said.

"I am pleased the NZDF infantry can offer the skills and experience for further training. This deployment also provides an opportunity for NZDF personnel to gain valuable experience," said Peeni Henare, Minister of Defence.

The New Zealand government has also said it would extend the NZDF's existing intelligence contribution, redeploy four NZDF staff to help with the logistics hub in Europe and provide eight people to support those deployed in the region.

No NZDF staff will be sent into Ukraine, where Russia has been engaged in what it calls a "special operation" since February.

The government said it will donate NZ$1.85 million ($1.13 million) to the World Food Programme to help address global food security and NZ$1.85 million to the Nato Trust fund.