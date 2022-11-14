Home / World News / China reports highest Covid cases, Beijing's record infections: Top updates

China reports highest Covid cases, Beijing's record infections: Top updates

world news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 11:42 AM IST

Covid In China: Nationwide, 16,072 new locally transmitted cases were reported, up from 14,761 on Sunday.

Covid In China: Residents line up outside a community for Covid test in Beijing.(AP)
Covid In China: Residents line up outside a community for Covid test in Beijing.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Beijing and several other major cities in China reported record COVID-19 infections on Monday as authorities were under more pressure to quell outbreaks quickly while also trying to reduce the impact on people's lives and on economic activity. Nationwide, 16,072 new locally transmitted cases were reported, up from 14,761 on Sunday.

Read more: China to ban alcohol? Xi Jinping could for government officials: Report

Here are the top updates on Covid in China:

1. On Monday, China recorded its highest Covid cases since April 25, when Shanghai was battling with its most serious outbreak.

2. Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou and Zhengzhou all recorded their worst day so far.

3. Last week, China updated its Covid rules in the most significant easing of curbs to date, describing the changes as an "optimisation" of its measures.

4. China shortened quarantine time for close contacts while individuals, neighbourhoods and public spaces could still be subject to lockdowns to prevent outbreaks from spreading.

5. Areas deemed at risk of wider outbreaks are now categorised as "high" and "low" - eliminating a "medium" category.

Read more: Video: Workers flee China's Covid lockdown at world's biggest iPhone factory

6. Beijing reported 407 cases on Monday, compared with 235 the previous day.

7. In the southern city of Guangzhou new locally transmitted cases hit a fresh high of 4,065, compared with 3,653 a day before.

8. Major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou in central China reported 2,981 new infections versus 2,642 a day prior.

9. Chongqing, a southwestern city of more than 32 million people, also saw a jump in cases to 2,297 compared with 1,820 the previous day.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
coronavirus china
coronavirus china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out