China reports highest Covid cases, Beijing's record infections: Top updates

Beijing and several other major cities in China reported record COVID-19 infections on Monday as authorities were under more pressure to quell outbreaks quickly while also trying to reduce the impact on people's lives and on economic activity. Nationwide, 16,072 new locally transmitted cases were reported, up from 14,761 on Sunday.

Here are the top updates on Covid in China:

1. On Monday, China recorded its highest Covid cases since April 25, when Shanghai was battling with its most serious outbreak.

2. Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou and Zhengzhou all recorded their worst day so far.

3. Last week, China updated its Covid rules in the most significant easing of curbs to date, describing the changes as an "optimisation" of its measures.

4. China shortened quarantine time for close contacts while individuals, neighbourhoods and public spaces could still be subject to lockdowns to prevent outbreaks from spreading.

5. Areas deemed at risk of wider outbreaks are now categorised as "high" and "low" - eliminating a "medium" category.

6. Beijing reported 407 cases on Monday, compared with 235 the previous day.

7. In the southern city of Guangzhou new locally transmitted cases hit a fresh high of 4,065, compared with 3,653 a day before.

8. Major manufacturing hub Zhengzhou in central China reported 2,981 new infections versus 2,642 a day prior.

9. Chongqing, a southwestern city of more than 32 million people, also saw a jump in cases to 2,297 compared with 1,820 the previous day.

