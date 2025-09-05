Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
Next round of Putin-Trump meeting possible in near future, says Kremlin

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 03:23 pm IST

Trump said on Thursday that he will speak to Putin in the near future.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could meet again in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their Alaska meeting.(File Photo)
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their Alaska meeting.(File Photo)

In an interview published on Friday by Argumenty i Fakty, Peskov said that a meeting could be arranged quickly if both leaders deem it necessary.

Also Read | Putin extends rare invite to Ukraine for peace talks in Russia, assures full security

"I have no doubt that if the presidents consider it necessary, their meeting can be organised very quickly. Just as the meeting in Alaska was quickly organised," Peskov told the news outlet Argumenty i Fakty, referring to last month's Trump-Putin summit.

'Quite cynical': Dmitry Peskov on Trump

Peskov contrasted Trump's position with that of European countries, which, he said, were doing everything they could to hinder a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"In contrast, Trump is much more constructive. He is, in the good sense of the word, quite cynical. In terms of 'why fight if you can trade'. And based on these interests of America, he does everything to stop wars," Peskov said.

Also Read | Russia's Vladimir Putin reveals what he told PM Modi inside his Aurus limousine car in China

He added that Russia would prefer to resolve the Ukraine conflict diplomatically rather than militarily. "And if Trump can help us in making these political and diplomatic means available, then our interests coincide here, and this can and should be welcomed."

