Next round of Putin-Trump meeting possible in near future, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could meet again in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In an interview published on Friday by Argumenty i Fakty, Peskov said that a meeting could be arranged quickly if both leaders deem it necessary.

"I have no doubt that if the presidents consider it necessary, their meeting can be organised very quickly. Just as the meeting in Alaska was quickly organised," Peskov told the news outlet Argumenty i Fakty, referring to last month's Trump-Putin summit.

'Quite cynical': Dmitry Peskov on Trump

Peskov contrasted Trump's position with that of European countries, which, he said, were doing everything they could to hinder a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.

"In contrast, Trump is much more constructive. He is, in the good sense of the word, quite cynical. In terms of 'why fight if you can trade'. And based on these interests of America, he does everything to stop wars," Peskov said.

He added that Russia would prefer to resolve the Ukraine conflict diplomatically rather than militarily. "And if Trump can help us in making these political and diplomatic means available, then our interests coincide here, and this can and should be welcomed."