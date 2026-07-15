...
...
Next Story

No change in India's stance, clarifies MEA as Hasina plans return to Bangladesh

The response came after Sheikh Hasina said she would return to Bangladesh by December despite facing a death sentence.

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 07:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

As Bangladesh’s former prime minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return to Dhaka from self-exile, India on Tuesday reacted cautiously, saying there is no change in New Delhi’s approach to the matter.

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said she plans to return to Dhaka by December as India said there was no change in its approach. (REUTERS)
Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said she plans to return to Dhaka by December as India said there was no change in its approach. (REUTERS)

Hasina has lived in India since she fled Dhaka after the collapse of her government in August 2024 following weeks of student-led anti-government agitation.

Also read: ‘Let her bring the best lawyers in the world’: Bangladesh ‘welcomes’ possible Sheikh Hasina return

She has said in a recent interview that she plans to return to Bangladesh, where she faces a death sentence, by December this year and surrender to judicial authorities.

“There is no change in our approach to the matter. Any extradition matter is a legal issue, and it will be dealt with accordingly,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters when he was asked about whether India has been in touch with the Bangladeshi side about Hasina’s safe return.

Also read: ‘They may kill me’: Sheikh Hasina plans December return to Bangladesh, wants ‘death’ to ‘come on own soil’

India has maintained that the extradition demand will be examined in line with judicial and legal processes.

 
sheikh hasinabangladeshextradition
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia and US Iran war Live, get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia and US Iran war Live, get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home/World News/No change in India's stance, clarifies MEA as Hasina plans return to Bangladesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe