‘No comments’: Russia on possibility of getting ballistic missiles from Iran
The United States would monitor the situation between Iran and Russia, and take appropriate action as needed, it said.
The Kremlin declined on Wednesday to comment on a suggestion by White House spokesman John Kirby that Iran may be considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine.
"We are developing relations with Iran, including in the field of military-technical cooperation, but we do not comment on this information," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a regular news briefing.
