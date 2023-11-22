Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'No comments': Russia on possibility of getting ballistic missiles from Iran

Reuters |
Nov 22, 2023 03:12 PM IST

The United States would monitor the situation between Iran and Russia, and take appropriate action as needed, it said.

The Kremlin declined on Wednesday to comment on a suggestion by White House spokesman John Kirby that Iran may be considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)

"We are developing relations with Iran, including in the field of military-technical cooperation, but we do not comment on this information," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a regular news briefing.

Kirby said the United States would monitor the situation between Iran and Russia, and take appropriate action as needed.

