No decision yet on repair of Nord Stream gas pipelines, Kremlin says

Published on Dec 15, 2022 03:45 PM IST

Nord Stream Gas Pipeline: Kremlin said there was no decision on whether to start gas exports via the intact part of the Nord Stream 2 line.

Nord Stream Pipeline Leak: The gas leak at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.(AFP)
Reuters |

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that no decision had been made yet on whether to go ahead with a repair of the undersea Nord Stream gas pipelines that were damaged by explosions in September.

Peskov also told reporters there was no decision on whether to start gas exports via the intact part of the Nord Stream 2 line.

He said Russia was not aware of the results of investigations into the pipeline blasts by Sweden and Denmark. Moscow, without providing evidence, has blamed the explosions on Western sabotage.

russia ukraine crisis
