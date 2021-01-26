IND USA
FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)
No serious Covid-19 cases among Israelis given Pfizer shot, says health minister

Health minister Yuli Edelstein told a parliamentary panel that new infections and hospital admissions for serious or critical coronavirus complications were now at record numbers.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:54 PM IST

Israel, which has already given a full set of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations to over 6% of its citizens, has not registered a single serious COVID-19 case among them, even as infections surge in the wider population, the government said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein told a parliamentary panel that new infections and hospital admissions for serious or critical COVID-19 complications were now at record numbers.

But he said he knew of "no serious morbidity" among Israelis eligible for the vaccination certificate - a document issued by the state a week after the second dose is administered, when Pfizer says the vaccine is 95% effective. He said 0.014% had contracted milder forms of COVID-19.

Israel began what has become the world's fastest per capita distribution of vaccines against the new coronavirus on Dec. 19, using the shot developed by the American firm Pfizer Inc. and Germany's BioNTech.

According to Health Ministry figures, 23% have received the first shot and more than 6% the second, between 21 and 28 days later.

The ministry blames highly communicable variants originating abroad for setbacks in Israel's bid to halt the spread of the virus.

A week after beginning vaccinations, it imposed its third national lockdown, which officials say may need to be extended into February.

But last Thursday it reported a reproduction number - known as "R" - of less than 1, which indicates that epidemic is no longer growing.

It is not clear which tweets led to the ban on Lindell's account(Bloomberg)
world news

Twitter bans major Republican donor Mike Lindell over Capitol riots

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • According to a report by CNN, the decision to ban Lindell's account was taken based on Twitter's new policy whereby people who repeatedly share election misinformation can be permanently banned.
For the 56-year-old Conte, a lawyer plucked from Florence academia to head his first government in 2018, it’s the second time he’s seen his coalition fall apart.(AFP)
world news

Italian PM Conte resigns, leaving country adrift in the midst of the pandemic

By HT Correspondent | AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Weakened by the defection of a junior partner, Giuseppe Conte offered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella on Tuesday, according to a statement from the president’s office.
The 15-member Cabinet of Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was approved Tuesday in the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature, after President Kersti Kaljulaid had first appointed it.(Reuters)
world news

Estonia's new government sworn in with Kaja Kallas as first-ever woman PM

PTI, Helsinki
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Kallas stressed gender balance in forming the new Cabinet, placing several women in key positions such as Reform's Keit Pentus-Rosimannus as finance minister and Eva-Maria Liimets, Estonia's ambassador to the Czech Republic, as the foreign minister.
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington. Biden is unlikely to confront China on trade right away because he wants to focus on the coronavirus and the economy, but he does look set to renew pressure over trade and technology grievances that prompted President Donald Trump to hike tariffs on Chinese imports in 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
world news

US Prez Joe Biden won't have infinite time to rejoin nuclear deal, says Iran

AP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Iran also said it expects Washington to swiftly lift crippling economic sanctions that former President Donald Trump imposed on the country after pulling America out of the atomic accord in 2018, as part of what he called maximum pressure against Iran.
Sri Lanka on Friday approved emergency use of Oxford AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.(Reuters)
world news

Sri Lanka thanks India for sending coronavirus vaccine

PTI, Colombo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told the Cabinet that the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo informed that India would be sending 500,000 vaccines to Sri Lanka and they will arrive here on January 28.
Last week -- after Pfizer's announced delay but before AstraZeneca's -- von der Leyen vowed the aim was to inoculate 70 percent of adults in the EU by the end of August. That goal now looks in jeopardy.(REUTERS (Representative Image))
world news

Covid-19 vaccine firms must deliver, says EU chief

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:06 PM IST
"Europe invested billions to help develop the world's first Covid-19 vaccines," Ursula von der Leyen said in a live video address to an online-only version of the annual World Economic Forum usually held in Davos, Switzerland.
The WHO advised clinicians to put patients into the awake prone position, on their front, shown to improve the oxygen flow, Harris said.(REUTERS)
world news

WHO issues new clinical advice on treating Covid-19 patients

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:59 PM IST
"The other things in the guidance that are new are that COVID-19 patients at home should have the use of pulse oximetry, that's measuring the oxygen levels, so you can identify whether somewhat at home is deteriorating and would be better off having hospital care," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.
General view of Riyadh city in Saudi Arabia.(Reuters)
world news

Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV cited local reports of an explosion and videos circulating on social media of a missile being intercepted over Riyadh.
Conte’s government was thrown into turmoil earlier this month when a junior coalition party headed by ex-Premier Matteo Renzi yanked its support.(Reuters Photo)
world news

Italy's Giuseppe Conte to resign, seek nod to form new coalition

AP, Rome
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Conte is hoping to get President Sergio Mattarella’s support for forming a new coalition government that can steer the country through the pandemic, economic recession and a spending plan for 209 billion euros in European Union recovery funds.
A file photo shows the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt as it is moored pier side at Naval Base Guam on May 15, 2020. A US aircraft carrier group sailed into the South China Sea on a so-called "freedom of navigation" exercise, the first routine operation in the region under new President Joe Biden. Led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the carrier strike group entered the area on January 23, 2021, the US Indo-Pacific Command said, the same day Taiwan reported multiple Chinese jets and bombers had flown into its air defense zone. (AFP)
world news

China deploys warships in South China Sea after US aircraft carrier sails by

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Three of China’s front-line docking ships, comprising the Wuzhishan, Changbaishan and Kunlunshan of the southern theatre navy, started an exercise focusing on actual combat training and beach landing exercises in the SCS, a state media report said
“I have every confidence we will get our deliveries as scheduled,” Nadhim Zahawi told LBC Radio on Tuesday. “Vaccine nationalism is the wrong way to go.”(via REUTERS)
world news

UK warns EU against ‘vaccine nationalism’ in row over supplies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • The UK leads Europe in coronavirus vaccinations, with 6.6 million people -- about 10% of Britain’s population -- receiving a first dose as of Monday. There is growing anger in the EU about delivery delays from AstraZeneca Plc, which is expected to deliver fewer jabs than previously expected.
Since the start of the curfew on Saturday, there has been widespread unrest in what a local police union has dubbed the worst riots in four decades.(AFP)
world news

Dutch Covid-19 riots add to political tension ahead of elections

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Police arrested more than 150 people after incidents in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and smaller Dutch cities on Monday, according to local media reports.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) treatment facilities in Johannesburg, South Africa.(Reuters)
world news

Stop hoarding Covid vaccines, South Africa's Ramaphosa tells rich countries

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Ramaphosa, who currently chairs the African Union, said African countries wanted access to vaccines as quickly as other nations.
It's not clear how many Signal users there are in Iran but many migrated to the app after Whatsapp updated its privacy policy in January.(Bloomberg)
world news

Iranian users of Signal messaging service say app blocked

AP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Users in several neighborhoods in the capital Tehran and at least three other major cities said access to the app was blocked gradually beginning in the afternoon.
