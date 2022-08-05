'No way' to solve key global issues without US-China cooperation: UN Chief

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news
Updated on Aug 05, 2022 11:30 PM IST
He was reacting to a question about China's decision to end cooperation with the United States on a litany of issues from climate to military talks.
File photo of UN chief Antonio Guterres. (File image)
AFP |

UN chief Antonio Guterres believes it is impossible to tackle the world's biggest challenges without cooperation between the United States and China, his spokesman said Friday, as the two superpowers' relations nosedive over Taiwan.

"For the secretary-general there is no way to solve the most pressing problems of all the world without an effective dialogue and cooperation between the two countries," Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

He was reacting to a question about China's decision to end cooperation with the United States on a litany of issues from climate to military talks.

