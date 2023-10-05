Nobel in Literature 2023 awarded to Jon Fosse for giving 'voice to unsayable'

The Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”, announced Swedish Academy in Stockholm on Thursday.

Norwegian writer Jon Fosse (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“His immense oeuvre written in Norwegian Nynorsk and spanning a variety of genres consists of a wealth of plays, novels, poetry collections, essays, children’s books and translations,” the official statement read.

Fosse being one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, has also become increasingly recognised for his prose.

What are Nobel Prizes?

The prestigious Nobel Prizes encompass physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace. Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor, famous for dynamite innovation, left behind his legacy through these awards when he passed away in 1896. In 1968, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was introduced by Sweden's central bank.

October: The month of Nobel laureates

The unveiling of Nobel laureates for these coveted awards is a highly anticipated event that takes place annually in Stockholm throughout the month of October. However, there's an exception when it comes to the Peace Prize, as it is selected by the Norwegian Nobel Committee and announced in Oslo.

Who won the Nobel Prize in Literature 2022?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the words of Alfred Nobel himself, the Nobel Prize in Literature should be awarded to "the person who, in the field of literature, produced the most outstanding work in an idealistic direction."

In 2022, the Nobel Prize in Literature was bestowed upon Annie Ernaux, for her “courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory.”

Nobel in Medicine 2023

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2023 was jointly awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their pioneering work on mRNA technology which was highly helpful in COVID-19 vaccine development.

Nobel in Physics 2023

The Nobel Prize in Physics for 2023 was presented to Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier. They were honoured for their groundbreaking experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light, allowing a profound study of electron dynamics within matter, particularly in atoms and molecules.

Nobel in Chemistry 2023

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry recognized the work of Moungi G Bawendi, Louis E Brus, and Alexei I Ekimov. Their contribution lies in the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots, minuscule nanoparticles whose properties are determined by their size.

Awaiting announcements: Peace and Economics

The anticipation continues as we await the announcements of the Nobel Prizes in Peace and Economic Sciences, scheduled until October 9. The Peace Prize will be revealed on Friday, at 2:30pm, and the Economic Sciences Prize on Monday at 3:15pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON