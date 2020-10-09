e-paper
Home / World News / Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Greta Thunberg, WHO, Jacinda Arden among top picks

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: Greta Thunberg, WHO, Jacinda Arden among top picks

US President Donald Trump, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin were also nominated for the prestigious prize.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2020 13:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a Fridays For Future protest at the Swedish Parliament (Riksdagen) in Stockholm.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a Fridays For Future protest at the Swedish Parliament (Riksdagen) in Stockholm.(via REUTERS)
         

The Peace Prize remains one of the much-awaited categories, which will be announced on Friday at around 2.30pm (Indian time). This year, 318 nominations have been submitted, including 211 individuals and 107 organisations.The names are always kept secret. However, the secrecy around the names never stopped speculations. Here is a list of the frontrunners:

Greta Thunberg

Reports said Swedish teenage activist Thunberg could be honoured, either alone, with other activists, or with her “Fridays for Future” movement. UN’s climate science advisory panel IPCC and former US vice president Al Gore had won the Peace prize in 2007.

If she wins, she would be the second-youngest Nobel laureate in history, just behind Pakistani activist Malala, and the 18th woman to win the Peace Prize.

World Health Organization

Though WHO’s response to the pandemic has invited severe criticism, it is also one of the top favourites as it is working towards ensuring equitable distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine, once it comes.

Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s response to the Christchurch mosque attacks in 2019 and her leadership in eliminating Covid-19 from the country have kept her as one of the favourites of the bookies betting on probable winners.

Alexei Navalny

Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was recently poisoned by Kremlin, has been nominated for the prize.

Last year, the award went to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, for his efforts to end a 20-year-postwar stalemate with Eritrea.

Many other names of possible Nobel winners have also been circulating in Oslo, including Afghan peace negotiator and women’s rights activist Fawzia Koofi, the World Food Programme (WFP), the UN and its secretary general Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the icon of Sudan’s revolution Alaa Salah.

(With Agency Inputs)

