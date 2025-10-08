Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi win Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 has been awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi “for the development of metal–organic frameworks.” The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the laureates developed a new type of molecular architecture.(X/@NobelPrize)

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three laureates developed a new type of molecular architecture.

"The constructions they created – metal-organic frameworks – contain large cavities in which molecules can flow in and out. Researchers have used them to harvest water from desert air, extract pollutants from water, capture carbon dioxide and store hydrogen," the release said.

The release said that through their development of metal-organic frameworks, the laureates have provided chemists with new opportunities to solve some of the challenges they face.

Susumu Kitagawa of Japan's Kyoto University, Richard Robson of the University of Melbourne, and Omar M. Yaghi of the University of California will all receive 1/3rd share of the Nobel Prize.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three people, with one half going to David Baker, and the other half jointly to Demis Hassabis and John M Jumper, for their groundbreaking contributions to protein science.

Baker was awarded the Nobel Prize for "computational protein design", while Hassabis and Jumper won the award "for protein structure prediction".

The Nobel Prize in chemistry and physics is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel created the Nobel Prize and instructed in his will that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

The Nobel Prize is also handed out for literature, physiology or medicine, and peace. In 1968, a Nobel Prize was also established for Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel.