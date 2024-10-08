Nobel Prize in Physics 2024: John Hopfield, Geoffrey Hinton win for work in machine learning

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton, as announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday. A view of the sign for the Nobel Prize in Physics in the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, October 8, 2024. (REUTERS/ Tom Little)

This year’s Nobel Laureates in Physics have used physics tools to develop methods that form the basis of today’s powerful machine learning, said the official announcement.

John Hopfield created an associative memory that can store and reconstruct images and other patterns in data. Geoffrey Hinton invented a method that can automatically find properties in data, allowing it to identify specific elements in pictures.

Who won Nobel Prize in Physics last year?

Three scientists were awarded last year’s Nobel Prize in Physics for capturing the first split-second glimpse of spinning electrons, a discovery that could improve electronics or aid in disease diagnosis.

The Nobel Prize in 2023 went to physicists Anne L'Huillier, Pierre Agostini, and Ferenc Krausz for their work with electrons, a key part of atoms essential to chemistry, physics, and technology.

The Physics Nobel Prize comes with a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor (around ₹8.3 crore), funded by a bequest from its creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

It has been awarded 117 times, and the laureates will receive their awards on December 10, the anniversary of Nobel's death.

Nobel Prize announcement schedule

The Nobel announcements continue through the week, with chemistry, literature, and peace prizes still to come. Here's the full schedule.

• Chemistry Prize: Wednesday, 3:15pm IST

• Literature Prize: Thursday, 4:30pm IST

• Peace Prize: Friday, 2:30pm IST

• Economics Award: October 14, 3:15pm IST