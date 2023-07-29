Home / World News / North Atlantic Ocean temperature sets new record high: Report

North Atlantic Ocean temperature sets new record high: Report

AFP |
Jul 29, 2023 04:21 AM IST

North Atlantic sea surface temperature hits record high of 24.9°C, according to NOAA data.

The sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic has reached a new record high, according to preliminary data released Friday by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which has been tracking since the early 1980s.

A surfer rides a wave at Unstad along the northern Atlantic Ocean. (Olivier Morin/AFP)
A surfer rides a wave at Unstad along the northern Atlantic Ocean. (Olivier Morin/AFP)

"Based on our analysis, the record-high average sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic Ocean is 24.9 degrees C," or 76.8 Fahrenheit, observed Wednesday, Xungang Yin, a scientist at NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, told AFP.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out