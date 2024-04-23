 North Korea conducts first ‘nuclear trigger’ simulation drills, state media says | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

North Korea conducts first ‘nuclear trigger’ simulation drills, state media says

Reuters |
Apr 23, 2024 04:21 AM IST

North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles on Monday toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

North Korea carried out its first nuclear counterattack drills to simulate its "nuclear trigger" management system, guided by leader Kim Jong Un, as a clear warning to its enemies, state news agency KCNA said on Tuesday.

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on April 22, 2024.(AFP)
People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on April 22, 2024.(AFP)

North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles on Monday toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea's military said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As part of testing the nationwide nuclear management system, called "nuclear trigger", its artillery forces joined the country's first such drills on Monday in a show of diversified nuclear capabilities and protest against U.S. and South Korean "provocative and invasive" military exercises, KCNA reported.

Kim oversaw the simulation drills involving maneuvering troops in nuclear counterattack posture, and firing artillery with mock nuclear warheads, in case nuclear crisis alerts were issued, according to KCNA.

Kim highly praised the readiness of "the world's best" tactical nuclear attack weapons, expressing satisfaction with the drills, state media said.

The reclusive state is believed to be preparing to launch another spy satellite, after successfully putting a reconnaissance satellite in orbit in November.

North Korea said last week that it had fired a strategic cruise missile to test a large warhead, and a new anti-aircraft missile.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / North Korea conducts first ‘nuclear trigger’ simulation drills, state media says
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On