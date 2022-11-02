North Korea fired more than 100 artillery rounds: South military
North Korea: The firing is a violation of the 2018 agreement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
North Korea fired more than 100 rounds of artillery on Wednesday from its east coast into a military buffer zone established in a military agreement with the South, South Korea's military said.
The firing is a violation of the 2018 agreement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, and came after the North launched a volley of ballistic missile including one that landed near the South's waters for the firs time.
