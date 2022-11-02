Home / World News / North Korea fired more than 100 artillery rounds: South military

North Korea fired more than 100 artillery rounds: South military

world news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:53 PM IST

North Korea: The firing is a violation of the 2018 agreement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

North Korea: A woman walks past a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile.(Reuters)
North Korea: A woman walks past a TV screen broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing a ballistic missile.(Reuters)
Reuters |

North Korea fired more than 100 rounds of artillery on Wednesday from its east coast into a military buffer zone established in a military agreement with the South, South Korea's military said.

Read more: Amid anti-hijab protests Iran may be planning attack, Saudi Arabia tells US

The firing is a violation of the 2018 agreement, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, and came after the North launched a volley of ballistic missile including one that landed near the South's waters for the firs time.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north korea
north korea

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out