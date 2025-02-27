Menu Explore
North Korea has deployed more troops to Russia, says Seoul spy agency: Report

AFP |
Feb 27, 2025 09:00 AM IST

The report of additional North Korean troop deployments has neither been confirmed by Moscow nor by Pyongyang.

North Korea has sent more soldiers to Russia and re-deployed several to the frontline in Kursk, Seoul's spy agency told AFP on Thursday.

Seoul's National Intelligence Agency said North Korean soldiers had been "redeployed" there(Representative Image/AP)
Seoul's National Intelligence Agency said North Korean soldiers had been "redeployed" there(Representative Image/AP)

South Korean and Western intelligence agencies have said that more than 10,000 soldiers from the reclusive state were sent to Russia last year to help it fight a shock Ukrainian offensive into the Kursk border region.

Earlier this month, Seoul said North Korean soldiers previously fighting alongside Russia's army on the Kursk frontline had not been engaged in combat since mid-January.

Ukraine also said they had been withdrawn following heavy losses.

On Thursday, an official from Seoul's National Intelligence Agency said they had been "redeployed" there.

That came alongside "some additional troop deployments appearing to have taken place," the official added.

"The exact scale is still being assessed," the official said.

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang have confirmed the deployment.

But the two countries signed an agreement, including a mutual defence clause, when Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to the nuclear-armed North last year.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
