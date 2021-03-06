North Korea imported large amounts gasoline, diesel illicitly last year: Report
- Citing "images, data and calculations", the new report claimed at least 121 shipments of refined petroleum products -- such as gasoline and diesel -- were delivered to North Korea by an unnamed member state's tankers and others.
North Korea illicitly imported far more refined petroleum products last year than allowed under an annual threshold set by United Nations sanctions, a report seen by AFP revealed.
Pyongyang can import up to 500,000 barrels per year, but from January through September last year the isolated regime received petroleum products that exceeded that cap "by several times", according to a Panel of Experts report submitted to the UN Security Council.
Citing "images, data and calculations", the new report claimed at least 121 shipments of refined petroleum products -- such as gasoline and diesel -- were delivered to North Korea by an unnamed member state's tankers and others.
The shipments mark Pyongyang's latest circumvention of international embargoes meant to stem its weapons development by choking off revenue needed to keep its economy running.
Despite multiple sets of sanctions -- including limits on Pyongyang's oil imports and a ban on its exports of coal, fish and textiles -- the country has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenal, analysts say.
Nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have been at a standstill since a summit between Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump broke down over sanctions relief and what North Korea would be willing to give up in return.
The panel of UN experts also said the North has continued to produce fissile material -- a crucial ingredient for nuclear weapons -- and has stolen more than $300 million worth of cryptocurrencies through cyberattacks to support its banned nuclear programmes.
Pyongyang's "total theft of virtual assets from 2019 to November 2020 is valued at approximately $316.4 million", the report said, citing a UN member state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump's immigration policy was inhumane and ineffective: Jen Psaki
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa’s Perseverance rover sends images from its first drive on Mars
- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released a new set of images captured by an advanced suite of cameras installed on the vehicle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pressure Myanmar military junta to protect people's freedoms: UN to ASEAN states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea imported large amounts gasoline, diesel illicitly last year: Report
- Citing "images, data and calculations", the new report claimed at least 121 shipments of refined petroleum products -- such as gasoline and diesel -- were delivered to North Korea by an unnamed member state's tankers and others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It feels amazing': New Yorkers cheer reopening of movie theaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai police warn protesters risk arrest ahead of planned demonstrations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan PM Imran Khan wins trust vote in National Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grave of slain "Everything will be OK" protester disturbed in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore airline’s frequent flyer data affected in cyber attack: Reports
- Servers of air transport information technology company SITA were breached on Feb. 24, according to a report in Business Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds gather in Sydney in protest against Myanmar's military coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed in blast in Afghanistan's Helmand province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt: Officials say at least 18 killed in road accident outside Cairo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar asks India to return 8 cops who fled across border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iraqi Shiite leader reaffirms coexistence after meeting pope
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thumbs Down: Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema evokes 'Maverick' McCain
- In a video footage which has been widely shared on social media, Sinema can be seen standing on the House floor, flashing a ‘thumbs down’ when her name was called to vote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox