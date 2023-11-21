close_game
News / World News / North Korea may have fired missile, Japan says: ‘Take cover’

ByMallika Soni
Nov 21, 2023 07:27 PM IST

The Japanese government issued an emergency warning for residents in the south to take cover from a North Korean missile, news agency Reuters reported. Japan said over its J-Alert broadcasting system that North Korea appeared to have fired a missile. It sent out the warning to residents in the southern prefecture of Okinawa as North Korea had notified Japan that it plans to launch a satellite.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.(AP)
Japan and South Korea have said that this could be North Korea's third attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office had earlier said that it had "strongly demanded" North Korea halt preparations for the launch while Japan was preparing for "unforeseen circumstances" and cooperating with the United States and South Korea.

"Even if the purpose is to launch a satellite, using ballistic missile technology is a violation of a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions," Fumio Kishida said, adding, “This is also a major national security concern.”

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Tuesday, November 21, 2023
