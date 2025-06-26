North Korea opens new 'sight spot' in bid to boost tourism | What we know

North Korea has opened a new “sight spot” in the coastal city of Wonsan as it works to boost its tourism. As per state media, the new Wonsan coastal tourist zone was inaugurated by Kim Jong Un on Wednesday. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his daughter Kim Ju Ae, and his wife Ri Sol Ju visiting the Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area in Kangwon Province, North Korea. (AFP via KCNA)

Accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju-ae, Kim Jong Un inaugurated the zone on Wednesday with "great satisfaction."

As per KCNA, this tourist zone also has a beach resort which can accommodate nearly 20,000 guests. The new tourist zone will have "sea-bathing service facilities, various sports and recreation facilities and commercial and public catering facilities," reported KCNA.

The seaside city of Wonsan has been a common vacation destination for locals. For years, North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has been working to transform the vacation spot into a tourist hotspot.

State media added that the tourist zone will be open for domestic tourists form July 1 onwards.

Are tourists allowed in North Korea?

North Korea completely sealed its borders in 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the border shut down, North Korea saw a major boost in the number of foreign tourists.

As per reports, the number of tourists visiting North Korea increased from 100,000 in 2014 to 350,000 in 2019.

From 2023 onwards, the country started to lift its restrictions on travel, but was very particular about who was allowed.

North Korea has allowed foreign tourists as well, but only after they are vetted and permitted by the DPRK government.

Since 2023, certain Russian groups have been allowed to visit North Korea, reflecting the close ties between Moscow and Pyongyang.

North Korea's push for tourism comes amid the growing list of sanctions imposed against it by the West and the United Nations.

Tourism has been one of the key cash sources for North Korea as the sector is often not targeted by sanctions.