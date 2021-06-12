North Korea's Kim Jong Un asks officials to strengthen military might: Report

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for amassing the country's military power and asked defense troops to go into a state of "high-alert posture", reported the China Global Times Network (CGTN) on Saturday, citing a statement by KCNA, the state media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). According to the report, Kim Jong Un attended a top military commission meeting, where he instructed defense officials to take care of structural issues be alert in reacting against changing political situations in the Korean Peninsula.

Due to relatively murky media exposure in North Korea, Kim Jong Un's whereabouts and ambitions are often a favourite for speculation among political quarters. He made his first public appearance in about a month on June 5, with state media showing him at a party meeting that discussed ways to improve the country’s deteriorating economy. Off-beat stories ranged from speculations about the North Korean leader losing weight -- as evidenced by his latest Swiss watch -- to him branding Korean pop (K-pop) music as "vicious cancer". Even so, the media's focus has not shifted from scanning Kim Jong Un's military ambitions.

Kim Jong Un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea and the head of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), is closely monitoring the "recent fast-changing" situation in the Korean Peninsula, according to the CGTN report. Calling for a boost in the nation's military power, the North Korean leader also asked officials to address organisational issues associated with the military, such as dismissals, transfers, and appointments, as per the report citing a KCNA statement.

Kim Jong Un's entire focus was on augmenting national defense, the KCNA statement detailed, with the North Korean leader discussing several "important tasks" and a "fresh turn" in context to the country's military might. The WPK will be conducting a plenary meeting of its central committee later in June, the report added.