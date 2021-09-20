Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / North Korea's nuclear programme going ahead in 'full steam': IAEA chief Grossi
North Korea's nuclear programme going ahead in ‘full steam’: IAEA chief Grossi

IAEA issued a report last month saying Pyongyang appeared to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons.
Reuters | , Vienna
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 03:06 PM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un(KCNA/AP)

North Korea's nuclear programme is going "full steam ahead", UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said in a speech to an annual meeting of his agency's member states on Monday.

"In the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, (the) nuclear programme goes full steam ahead with work on plutonium separation, uranium enrichment and other activities," said Grossi, who issued a report last month saying Pyongyang appeared to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons.

north korean leader kim jong un
