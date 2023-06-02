Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News

North Korea denounces UN chief's criticism of its satellite launch: Report

Reuters |
Jun 02, 2023 06:57 AM IST

North Korea satellite launch: North Korea will continue to exercise its sovereign rights including launching military spy satellites, the report said.

North Korea has denounced the United Nations secretary-general's criticism of its satellite launch, state media KCNA reported on Friday.

Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground Wednesday. (AP)

North Korea will continue to exercise its sovereign rights including launching military spy satellites, the report said.

