Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / North Korea spy satellite wreckage retrieved, Seoul says. Finds this key detail

North Korea spy satellite wreckage retrieved, Seoul says. Finds this key detail

ByMallika Soni
Jul 05, 2023 06:52 AM IST

The missile did not appear to be capable of military surveillance, South Korea said.

South Korea's military said that it has retrieved the wreckage of a North Korean spy satellite. The satellite plunged into the sea in May after a botched launch. It did not appear to be capable of military surveillance, South Korea said.

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's rocket launch during a news program, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul.(AP)

The military had recovered parts of the rocket used in the North's failed launch of its first military satellite last month. The booster and payload crashed into the sea soon after takeoff.

Read more: Cocaine found in White House's West Wing while Joe Biden was away: What we know

"After detailed analysis on major parts of North Korea's space launch vehicle and satellite which were salvaged, South Korean and U.S. experts have assessed that they had no military utility as a reconnaissance satellite at all," the military said.

The South's military said it had ended its salvage operations on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
south korea north korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP