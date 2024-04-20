 North Korea tests cruise missile with ‘super-large warhead’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

North Korea tests cruise missile with ‘super-large warhead’

AFP |
Apr 20, 2024 05:18 AM IST

North Korea also carried out a test launch on Friday afternoon of a "'Pyoljji-1-2' new-type anti-aircraft missile in the West Sea of Korea", KCNA said.

North Korea conducted a test on a "super-large warhead" designed for a strategic cruise missile, state media said Saturday, adding that it also launched a new type of anti-aircraft missile.

A missile is launched, as the state media reports North Korea test-fired a new mid- to long-range solid-fuel hypersonic missile, at an unknown location in North Korea(File via REUTERS)
A missile is launched, as the state media reports North Korea test-fired a new mid- to long-range solid-fuel hypersonic missile, at an unknown location in North Korea(File via REUTERS)

"The DPRK Missile Administration has conducted a power test of a super-large warhead designed for 'Hwasal-1 Ra-3' strategic cruise missile", KCNA news agency reported, referring to North Korea by an abbreviation for its official name.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

North Korea also carried out a test launch on Friday afternoon of a "'Pyoljji-1-2' new-type anti-aircraft missile in the West Sea of Korea", KCNA said.

It added that "a certain goal was attained" through the test without providing further details.

Both tests were part of the "regular activities of the administration and its affiliated defence science institutes", KCNA reported, referencing the operation of "new-type weapon systems".

It added that the tests "had nothing to do with the surrounding situation", but did not add any further information.

In early April, North Korea said it had tested a new medium-to-long range solid-fuel hypersonic missile, with state media sharing a video of it being launched as leader Kim Jong Un looked on.

Pyongyang has been under a raft of international sanctions since its second nuclear test in 2009, but the development of its nuclear and weapons programmes has continued unabated.

So far this year, the nuclear-armed North has declared South Korea its "principal enemy", jettisoned agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over "even 0.001 mm" of territorial infringement.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / North Korea tests cruise missile with ‘super-large warhead’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On