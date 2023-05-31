North Korea 'ballistic missile launch' violates UN resolutions: Japan

North Korea's launch of a "ballistic missile" violates UN Security Council resolutions, Japan said Wednesday, after what Pyongyang said was a failed attempt to put a satellite in space.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference in Tokyo. (AP)

"As a ballistic missile launch like this one violates relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Japan firmly protested against North Korea and strongly condemned" the launch, Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

