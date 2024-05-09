 North Korea's Kim Jong Un expresses support for Vladimir Putin in Victory Day message: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
North Korea's Kim Jong Un expresses support for Vladimir Putin in Victory Day message: Report

Reuters |
May 09, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Russia on Thursday marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed "firm support and solidarity" for Russia in his congratulatory message to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Victory Day, which marks the 79th anniversary of the end of World War Two, state news KCNA agency said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File photo)

Russia on Thursday marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two as relations with the West spiral deeper into crisis over the advance of Russian troops against Ukraine's Western-backed forces.

"I express firm support and solidarity with the sacred cause of Russia, hoping that you and the brave Russian army and people would win fresh victory in the struggle to defeat the imperialists' hegemonic policy," Kim said in his letter to Putin according to KCNA.

The U.S. and others have accused North Korea of transferring weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine, which it invaded in February 2022. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations, but vowed last year to deepen military relations.

The debris from a missile that landed in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Jan. 2 was from a North Korean Hwasong-11 series ballistic missile, United Nations sanctions monitors told a Security Council committee in a report seen by Reuters.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / World News / North Korea's Kim Jong Un expresses support for Vladimir Putin in Victory Day message: Report

