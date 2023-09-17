Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
North Korea's Kim Jong Un leaves Russia, is on his way back home: Report

AFP |
Sep 17, 2023 01:38 PM IST

The Ria Novosti agency published a video of Kim's departure, and said a "departure ceremony" was held at the Artyom-Primorsky-1 station.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wrapped up his visit to Russia on Sunday, Russian news agencies reported, leaving the far eastern region of the country on his armoured train.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, is greeted by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.(AP)

The Ria Novosti agency published a video of Kim's departure, and said a "departure ceremony" was held at the Artyom-Primorsky-1 station. The TASS news agency said that Kim's train was headed around 250 kilometres towards the border.

