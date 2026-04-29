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Man arrested after two people stabbed in North London area with large Jewish population

The incident happened in Golders Green, an area of north London with a large Jewish population.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 04:50 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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British police have arrested a man after two people were stabbed in Golders Green, an area of north London with a large Jewish population, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

North London stabbing(Representational)

Golders Green is home to a large Jewish community, and there is a substantial Iranian diaspora living nearby in north London.

Shomrim, a Jewish security organisation, said on X that a man was seen running with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public, before its officers detained him.

Police then attended and deployed a taser, the group added. The Metropolitan Police in London has not immediately commented on the incident. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons the incident was "deeply concerning".

Pictures from the scene posted online on social media showed the emergency services standing over what appeared to be a victim lying on the street. Shomrim said that the two victims stabbed were being treated.

The Metropolitan Police said the arson attack took place shortly after midnight on Monday and did not damage the wall itself.

 
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