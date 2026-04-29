Man arrested after two people stabbed in North London area with large Jewish population

British police have arrested a man after two people were stabbed in Golders Green, an area of north London with a large Jewish population, the Times newspaper reported on Wednesday.

North London stabbing(Representational)

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Golders Green is home to a large Jewish community, and there is a substantial Iranian diaspora living nearby in north London.

Shomrim, a Jewish security organisation, said on X that a man was seen running with a knife and attempting to stab Jewish members of the public, before its officers detained him.

Police then attended and deployed a taser, the group added. The Metropolitan Police in London has not immediately commented on the incident. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons the incident was "deeply concerning".

Pictures from the scene posted online on social media showed the emergency services standing over what appeared to be a victim lying on the street. Shomrim said that the two victims stabbed were being treated.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the last month, London police have arrested more than two dozen people as part of investigations into attacks on Jewish-linked premises, including the torching of ambulances and attempted arson attacks on synagogues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the last month, London police have arrested more than two dozen people as part of investigations into attacks on Jewish-linked premises, including the torching of ambulances and attempted arson attacks on synagogues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police have said they were investigating possible Iranian links to some of the incidents, and pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya has claimed some of the latest attacks on social media. Arson attack in Golders Green {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have said they were investigating possible Iranian links to some of the incidents, and pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya has claimed some of the latest attacks on social media. Arson attack in Golders Green {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The stabbing attack came as the British police were investigating a suspected arson attack on a London memorial wall on Tuesday. The wall currently commemorates Iranians killed in anti-government protests in Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The stabbing attack came as the British police were investigating a suspected arson attack on a London memorial wall on Tuesday. The wall currently commemorates Iranians killed in anti-government protests in Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The memorial wall in Golders Green originally commemorated victims of the October 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on Israel. But the space was gifted to the Iranian community, who have plastered it with pictures of victims of Iran's crackdown on protesters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The memorial wall in Golders Green originally commemorated victims of the October 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants on Israel. But the space was gifted to the Iranian community, who have plastered it with pictures of victims of Iran's crackdown on protesters. {{/usCountry}}

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The Metropolitan Police said the arson attack took place shortly after midnight on Monday and did not damage the wall itself.

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