US law school sent out over 4,000 acceptance letters. It was a mistake, though

Northeastern university's law school sent acceptance letters to more than 4,000 law students, both current and past, last week. After the students received the acceptance letters, the university said that the admission letters were mistakenly sent. The acceptances were sent out owing to a “technical issue”, the institution said, according to a CNN report.

"A technical issue resulted in the university sending the erroneous email to 205 current candidates, the statement by Northeastern University read. The university "immediately sent a clarifying email addressing the error", it said adding that individuals were also contacted to address any concerns.

“Admissions decisions will not be finalized until later in the academic year,” the statement said.

Out of the applicants who received the email, 3,930 were from the previous year, according to the institution.

The university also apologized for the mistake saying that it “sincerely regrets this unintentional error and is taking measures to make sure it won't occur again”.

Boston-based Northeastern University's law school has 234 students for the 2022 academic year. For the next academic year, 3,877 students in all submitted admissions applications, the university's website said.

