'Not in the right mind': Nicaragua President Ortega's 'mentally unstable' jibe at Trump over US-Iran war

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega on Tuesday called US President Donald Trump "mentally unstable" for his war against Iran, which has now lasted seven weeks.

The relationship between the Nicaraguan president and Washington is fraught since US labelled Ortega's government a dictatorship. (File Image/AFP)

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"The war being waged in the way the current US president is waging it is typical of someone who has lost their mind and thinks they can do whatever they want, any kind of cruelty," Ortega said during an event in Managua broadcast by state-run media, AFP reported.

"It's a problem of, let's just say, mental instability. As we say here, he's not in his right mind," he added.

Also Read: As ceasefire ends tomorrow, a look back at key demands from US and Iran to end the war

The relationship between the Nicaraguan president and Washington is rather fraught since the US labelled Ortega's government a dictatorship, accusing its leaders of seizing total power with a constitutional rewrite and crushing dissent.

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{{^usCountry}} Ortega also criticised Trump for posting an AI-generated image on Truth Social, depicting himself as Jesus Christ, questioning, "How many people has the US president actually healed?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ortega also criticised Trump for posting an AI-generated image on Truth Social, depicting himself as Jesus Christ, questioning, "How many people has the US president actually healed?" {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In this image, Trump is seen wearing a white tunic and a red mantle as he touches the forehead of a man who appears ill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In this image, Trump is seen wearing a white tunic and a red mantle as he touches the forehead of a man who appears ill. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "He posted an image there in which he is dressed as Christ and is performing healings. How many has he actually healed? The American people and the people of the world will hold him to account to find out how many he has killed." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He posted an image there in which he is dressed as Christ and is performing healings. How many has he actually healed? The American people and the people of the world will hold him to account to find out how many he has killed." {{/usCountry}}

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With the ceasefire between the two nations set to end tomorrow, uncertainty still looms as no deal has been reached. US Vice President JD Vance is set to go to Pakistan for the second time today, in efforts to negotiate and crack a deal to stop the war.

However, Iran is yet to come on board. Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s Parliament Speaker, indicated that Iran may not be ready for talks and suggested the country could be prepared for a second phase of the conflict if necessary.

“(Donald) Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table—in his own imagination—into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering. We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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