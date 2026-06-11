'Hope not lost': Pakistan pushes diplomatic role as US, Iran tensions escalate

Pakistan on Thursday said it remained actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia and facilitate dialogue among conflicting parties, asserting that recent hostilities have narrowed the space for diplomacy but not impossible.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left), Army Chief and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir (right) posing with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

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Pakistan hosted the first round of face-to-face talks between the US and Iran in 47 years in April. However, the talks ended without a breakthrough.

Addressing the weekly Foreign Office briefing, spokesperson Tahir Andrabi acknowledged the challenges posed by the deteriorating security situation but said Pakistan had not lost hope of achieving a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

"It is very difficult to be optimistic in the given scenario, now that we have an open exchange of hostilities. But I do not think that we have lost hope," he said, stressing that optimism was essential for any country playing a mediatory or facilitative role.

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks came as the US and Iran exchanged strikes for a second consecutive day. The US military action, which continued into Thursday morning in Iran, appeared more extensive and intense than the previous day's operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks came as the US and Iran exchanged strikes for a second consecutive day. The US military action, which continued into Thursday morning in Iran, appeared more extensive and intense than the previous day's operation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It marked the third major flare-up in the region this week, following exchanges of attacks between Iran and Israel and two rounds of strikes involving the US and Iran that hit countries hosting American military bases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It marked the third major flare-up in the region this week, following exchanges of attacks between Iran and Israel and two rounds of strikes involving the US and Iran that hit countries hosting American military bases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The latest escalation occurred amid stalled diplomatic efforts to secure a cessation of hostilities and revive negotiations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest escalation occurred amid stalled diplomatic efforts to secure a cessation of hostilities and revive negotiations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Andrabi said Pakistan remained deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in the region and urged all parties to adhere to ceasefire understandings and end hostilities to create room for diplomacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andrabi said Pakistan remained deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in the region and urged all parties to adhere to ceasefire understandings and end hostilities to create room for diplomacy. {{/usCountry}}

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"Diplomacy and dialogue should be the guiding principles for achieving negotiated settlement of all contentious issues," he said.

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Highlighting Islamabad's diplomatic outreach, the spokesperson said Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Tehran this week and held meetings with the Iranian leadership as part of Pakistan's ongoing efforts to promote de-escalation.

He also noted that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on May 29 and subsequently held telephone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other regional counterparts after returning to Islamabad.

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According to the Foreign Office, Pakistan's diplomatic engagement contributed to efforts that led to contacts between the United States and Israel in early June, resulting in a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

"Despite the fragility of the situation on the ground in Lebanon, particularly South Lebanon, this was a positive development," Andrabi said.

The spokesperson also referred to the visit of Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal to Pakistan this week, during which he met Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and other senior military officials.

He said Dar also held a telephonic conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday night, with both sides reviewing the regional situation and underscoring the importance of restraint, dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

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Responding to questions on Pakistan's mediation role, Andrabi said Islamabad's efforts should be viewed as part of a continuing process rather than isolated initiatives.

He described Naqvi's Tehran visit as a continuation of earlier diplomatic engagements and said messages exchanged between Pakistan and regional actors were subject to diplomatic confidentiality.

"Our channels of communication were open and are still open," he said.

The spokesperson also said Pakistan remained in close contact with Qatar and appreciated Doha's role in mediation efforts across various regional crises, while declining to comment on reports of any specific Qatari delegation visit.

Reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to diplomacy, he said Pakistan would continue working with regional and international partners to support ceasefires, reduce tensions and advance prospects for lasting peace and stability in West Asia.

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Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has called for renewed negotiations under Pakistani and Qatari mediation to end the West Asia conflict.

Condemning Iranian attacks on Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, the Saudi foreign ministry, in a statement, called for "de-escalation and restraint, urging all parties to prioritise wisdom by returning to diplomatic efforts and resuming the constructive negotiations" sponsored by Pakistan, along with the efforts of Qatar.

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