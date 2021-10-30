Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Not right away’: Russia signals not ready to let Taliban into United Nations
world news

‘Not right away’: Russia signals not ready to let Taliban into United Nations

Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia statement comes as the UN is considering rival claims on who should represent Afghanistan, with the Taliban nominating spokesman Suhail Shaheen, while Ghulam Isaczai - the UN envoy representing the nation's former government - seeking to remain in the seat.
Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that the 'primary thing" in the moment is to “stabilise” Afghanistan. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)(REUTERS)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

No-one is in a hurry to recognise the Taliban as Afghanistan's government, Russian UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday, signaling that Moscow is not ready to allow the Islamists to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations.

He also said UN and unilateral sanctions on Taliban leaders would have to addressed but "perhaps not right away."

"The question of recognition will arise when the international community makes sure that the promises and commitments that the authorities announced will be delivered," Nebenzia told reporters.

He was referring to Taliban pledges - made since group ousted the Western-backed government in mid-August - that included upholding human rights, particularly those of women and girls, and combating terrorism and drugs.

The United Nations is considering rival claims on who should represent Afghanistan. The Taliban nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as UN ambassador, while Ghulam Isaczai - the UN envoy representing the government ousted by the Taliban - is seeking to remain in the country's seat.

RELATED STORIES

"When credentials are presented, they are presented on behalf of the head of a state," Nebenzia said. "If it's presented on behalf of a (head of) state which nobody recognizes then make your conclusions yourself."

A nine-member UN credentials committee, which includes Russia, China and the United States, is due to consider the rival Afghan claims next month and decision will likely be made before the end of the year.

"The primary thing today is to stabilise the country," said Nebenzia. "The economy is on the verge of collapse with the lack of any resources, which are frozen and are not being released anytime soon, judging by the statements that we hear."

Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the US Federal Reserve and other central banks in Europe, but that money has been frozen since the Taliban came to power.

Shaheen posted on Twitter on Friday, "We call on the International Community to support Afghanistan with unfreezing nearly $10 billion assets of the Afghan people and resuming the development aid and projects pledged to Afghanistan."

Even the United Nations cannot get enough cash into Afghanistan to deliver aid to millions of people on the brink of starvation and is struggling to develop options to help stabilize the collapsing economy, UN officials have said.

"To carry cash by the planes ...perhaps is not the best solution," Nebenzia said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia afghanistan taliban united nations
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19: 1.07bn fully vaccinated in China but new outbreak spreads to 14 provinces

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli missiles aimed at Damascus area: Report

Pak allows Taliban-appointed envoys to take charge in Afghan embassies: Report

Russia records 40,251 new Covid cases, imposes nationwide paid holiday
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP