‘Not seeking to destroy Palestine’: Israel tells top UN court
AFP |
Jan 12, 2024 03:20 PM IST
What Israel seeks by operating in Gaza is not to destroy a people but to protect a people, its people", Israel said.
Israel is not seeking to destroy the Palestinian people in its war in Gaza, it told the UN top court Friday as it hit back at a genocide case against it.
"What Israel seeks by operating in Gaza is not to destroy a people but to protect a people, its people, who are under attack on multiple fronts," top lawyer Tal Becker told the International Court of Justice.
