‘Not seeking to destroy Palestine’: Israel tells top UN court

Israel is not seeking to destroy the Palestinian people in its war in Gaza, it told the UN top court Friday as it hit back at a genocide case against it. People sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza.(REUTERS)

"What Israel seeks by operating in Gaza is not to destroy a people but to protect a people, its people, who are under attack on multiple fronts," top lawyer Tal Becker told the International Court of Justice.