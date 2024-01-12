close_game
close_game
News / World News / ‘Not seeking to destroy Palestine’: Israel tells top UN court

‘Not seeking to destroy Palestine’: Israel tells top UN court

AFP |
Jan 12, 2024 03:20 PM IST

What Israel seeks by operating in Gaza is not to destroy a people but to protect a people, its people", Israel said.

Israel is not seeking to destroy the Palestinian people in its war in Gaza, it told the UN top court Friday as it hit back at a genocide case against it.

People sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza.(REUTERS)
People sit inside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as judges hear a request for emergency measures to order Israel to stop its military actions in Gaza.(REUTERS)

"What Israel seeks by operating in Gaza is not to destroy a people but to protect a people, its people, who are under attack on multiple fronts," top lawyer Tal Becker told the International Court of Justice.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On