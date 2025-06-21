Not seeking Ukraine's surrender, says Vladimir Putin, insists on recognition of realities

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is not seeking Ukraine's unconditional surrender, but instead demands recognition of the "realities" on the ground, RT reported. Russia's President Vladimir Putin reiterated his long-held belief that Russians and Ukrainians are "one people." (Reuters)

Speaking during a plenary session at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, Putin was asked if Russia was pursuing the kind of unconditional surrender from Ukraine that US President Donald Trump is demanding from Iran.

"We are not seeking the surrender of Ukraine. We insist on recognition of the realities that have developed on the ground," Putin stated, emphasising that the Ukraine conflict is "completely different" from the situation in the Middle East, according to RT.

During a Q&A session, when questioned about Moscow's broader military ambitions and whether Russia would push beyond the territories incorporated after the 2022 referendums, Vladimir Putin avoided a direct response.

He reiterated his long-held belief that Russians and Ukrainians are "one people." "I have said many times that I consider Russians and Ukrainians to be one people, in fact. In this sense, all of Ukraine is ours," he said, while also asserting that Moscow has never denied Ukraine's right to be an independent country.

Putin also did not rule out military advances into deeper Ukrainian territory, including the city of Sumy, which borders Russia. "We don't have the goal of taking Sumy, but in principle, I don't rule it out," he said.

Russian troops had earlier entered Ukraine's Sumy Region after repelling an attack on Russia's Kursk Region by Ukrainian forces in August last year. According to President Vladimir Putin, Russia has since established a "buffer zone" in the Sumy area, currently 10-12 km deep. Citing battlefield statistics, Putin claimed the Ukrainian military is facing severe manpower shortages. "The ranks of Kiev's military are currently filled to only 47% on average," he said. He described Ukraine's invasion of Kursk as a "catastrophe" for its armed forces, stating that around 76,000 Ukrainian troops were lost in that operation, RT reported.

In light of the military situation, Putin also raised doubts over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's authority to sign a peace treaty. Despite this, he signalled a willingness to engage in dialogue, stating he was open to meeting Zelensky for talks, RT reported.

"Signature must come from legitimate authorities," the Russian President said on Wednesday. Zelensky has repeatedly called for a meeting with Putin, stating that he alone can resolve pressing bilateral issues, including disputes over territory. However, speaking to international media at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin raised concerns over the Ukrainian leader's legitimacy.

RT quoted Putin as saying, “If the Ukrainian state entrusts someone to negotiate on its behalf, suit yourself, let it be Zelensky. The question is, who will sign the document?” Zelensky's presidential term officially ended last year, and no successor has been elected due to the imposition of martial law. Zelensky argues that he can remain in office under the current conditions, though the Ukrainian Constitution states that presidential powers should be transferred to the parliament's speaker in such a case.

"Propagandistically, one can say anything about the legitimacy of the current authorities, but we care about legal aspects and not propaganda when dealing with serious issues," RT quoted Putin as saying.

He also noted that since many Ukrainian officials are appointed by the president, Zelensky's questionable legal status casts doubt on the authority of those serving under him. RT reported Putin as stating, “But the signature must come from legitimate authorities. Otherwise, whoever comes after him will toss it to the dumpster. That's not a way to conduct serious business.”