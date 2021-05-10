Home / World News / Novavax combined influenza/Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study
Novavax combined influenza/Covid-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study

Novavax said the NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 vaccine elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 07:34 PM IST
A Novavax logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration.(Reuters)

Novavax Inc said on Monday its combined flu and Covid-19 vaccine produced functional antibodies against influenza and the coronavirus in a preclinical study.

The company said the NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 vaccine elicited robust responses to both influenza A and B and protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"Seasonal influenza and Covid-19 combination vaccines will likely be critical to combating emerging Covid-19 variants," said Russell Wilson, the executive vice president and NanoFlu general manager of Novavax.

Hamsters that received the combined vaccine had heightened levels of Covid-19 antibodies two weeks after the first immunization, which increased significantly after a second dose, compared to animals that received the Covid-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, alone, the company said.

Novavax said it expects to start clinical studies of the combined vaccine by the end of 2021.

