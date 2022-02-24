Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Nuclear deal talks at ‘critical’ stage: Iran
world news

Nuclear deal talks at ‘critical’ stage: Iran

The 2015 accord had offered Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, but the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump.
Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.(AFP)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 03:15 AM IST
Agencies |

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal have entered a “critical” stage during which some key issues still need to be resolved, Tehran’s top diplomat said on Wednesday.

The 2015 accord had offered Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, but the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump.

Western powers that have been locked in nuclear talks with Iran have said in the past week that a deal was within reach while stressing the ball was in the Islamic republic’s court.

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that the negotiations had “reached a critical and important stage”.

“We hope that some sensitive and important issues remaining in the negotiations will be resolved in the coming days with realism from the Western side,” he said at a press conference with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi.

Meanwhile, the US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a sprawling international network run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and a Houthi financier that funnelled tens of millions of dollars to Yemen’s Houthi movement, the US Treasury said. The funds were used to support Houthi attacks, the Treasury said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran nucleur deal donald trump
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP