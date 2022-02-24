Nuclear deal talks at ‘critical’ stage: Iran

Negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal have entered a “critical” stage during which some key issues still need to be resolved, Tehran’s top diplomat said on Wednesday.

The 2015 accord had offered Iran sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme, but the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump.

Western powers that have been locked in nuclear talks with Iran have said in the past week that a deal was within reach while stressing the ball was in the Islamic republic’s court.

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Wednesday that the negotiations had “reached a critical and important stage”.

“We hope that some sensitive and important issues remaining in the negotiations will be resolved in the coming days with realism from the Western side,” he said at a press conference with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi.

Meanwhile, the US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a sprawling international network run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and a Houthi financier that funnelled tens of millions of dollars to Yemen’s Houthi movement, the US Treasury said. The funds were used to support Houthi attacks, the Treasury said.

