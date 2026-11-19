China, Russia and the United States have announced a ‘peace declaration’ after presidents Trump, Xi and Putin held a historic trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.

President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a 'historic; trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Shenzhen. (Win McNamee/Pool Getty Images As)

The declaration, according to Chinese state media, focuses on nuclear disarmament, trade, increasing the supply of refined petroleum products and more. Track the latest updates on the Trump-Xi-Putin trilateral here

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"The three heads of state engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed themselves to upholding strategic stability and international security," said a joint statement said after the meeting in Shenzhen.

Deep Dive What does the China-Russia-US peace declaration cover? The declaration focuses on strategic stability and international security, including dialogue on nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. It also calls for increasing the production and supply of refined petroleum products. Why do China, Russia and the US plan to increase refined petroleum supplies? The leaders said increased production and supply would benefit countries around the world. The announcement comes amid conflicts in Ukraine and Iran that have affected the global energy supply chain. How do the three leaders plan to address nuclear risks? They said they would hold a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. US President Donald Trump said the three countries are positioned to discuss reducing nuclear weapons and the risk they could be used.

According to a Xinhua report, Moscow, Beijing and Washington have planned to boost oil supply. This renewed push comes amid the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, which have severely impacted the global energy supply chain.

In their peace declaration, the three countries have planned to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products to "benefit countries around the world."

Also Read | 'Too often, past leaders avoided talking': Trump urges dialogue despite differences at Xi-Putin trilateral meet

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{{^usCountry}} The three leaders have also stated that they will hold a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three leaders have also stated that they will hold a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. {{/usCountry}}

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During the opening remarks, US president Donald Trump highlighted that the nuclear risks need to be addressed, especially in a world riddled by conflict, including the one between Washington and Iran, but acknowledged that it would a hard matter to address.

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Also Read | ‘Russia, China, US can strengthen global stability’: Putin at trilateral summit with Trump, Xi

"As the world's three largest nuclear powers, the United States, Russia, and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used," Trump said in his opening statement.

“Once you have the nuclear weapons, it’s very hard to not have them,” he said. “It’s the way life works," he added.

The peace declaration also covered a tiff with the International Criminal Court, where all three leaders called for the UN agency to respect a nation's sovereignity. The action against the ICC comes after an arrest warrant was issued for Putin following the start of the Ukraine war, and for US ally Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel's ‘genocidal’ acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Stirp and occupied West Bank region.

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Chinese state media agency Xinhua added that the three leaders also discussed the conflicts in Ukraine, Iran and threats in the Korean peninsula due to North Korea's increased missile activity.