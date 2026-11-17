• Nvidia messaged chip buyers in recent months to caution that the proposed Remote Access Security Act, or RASA, would give the US government broader authority to control access to cloud services in the same way as physical hardware, the report said

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Nvidia said in recent months a proposed US legislation on Chinese companies remotely accessing its artificial intelligence chips could expose it and them to US "legal action," CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Will Nvidia sell chips to customers that rent GPU capacity to Chinese companies?

Will Nvidia sell chips to customers that rent GPU capacity to Chinese companies?

Why did Nvidia warn chip buyers about legal risks linked to Chinese companies?

Why did Nvidia warn chip buyers about legal risks linked to Chinese companies?

What would the proposed Remote Access Security Act change for Chinese access to Nvidia AI chips?

What would the proposed Remote Access Security Act change for Chinese access to Nvidia AI chips?

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• The chipmaker said for now it would not sell chips to customers who rent over 50% of the graphics processing units, or GPUs to Chinese companies, the report added

• Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours

• RASA is a bill that would give the US Commerce Department the tools to stop Chinese firms from renting overseas data centers to access Nvidia chips

• The company said in July that the measure, if enacted, could have “a material impact on our business”