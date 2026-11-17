Nvidia warns chip buyers of legal risks tied to China AI access, says report
RASA is a bill that would give the US Commerce Department the tools to stop Chinese firms from renting overseas data centers to access Nvidia chips.
Published on: Nov 17, 2026, 14:03:43 IST
Reuters
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Nvidia said in recent months a proposed US legislation on Chinese companies remotely accessing its artificial intelligence chips could expose it and them to US "legal action," CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
• Nvidia messaged chip buyers in recent months to caution that the proposed Remote Access Security Act, or RASA, would give the US government broader authority to control access to cloud services in the same way as physical hardware, the report said