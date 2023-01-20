Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / N-war if Russia is defeated: Putin ally

N-war if Russia is defeated: Putin ally

world news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 05:55 AM IST

“The defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war,” former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin’s powerful security council, said in a post on Telegram.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and head of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev.
Agencies |

An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned Nato on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war. “The defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war,” former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Putin’s powerful security council, said in a post on Telegram.

“Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends,” said Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian presidential aide said on Thursday it was time for the West to stop fearing Russian President Vladimir Putin and send much-needed modern tanks to his war-torn country.

“Time to stop trembling at Putin and take the final step,” presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted.

Britain on Thursday said it would send 600 Brimstone missiles to war-torn Ukraine to help its fight against Russian forces while Denmark said it will donate 19 French-made Caesar howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine.

After visiting the war-torn country, EU chief Charles Michel on Thursday said that tanks “must be delivered” to Ukraine.

“I firmly believe that tanks must be delivered,” Michel tweeted after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We want to support you because we are aware that the next few weeks may be decisive for what comes next.”

Also, Ukrainian authorities on Thursday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a helicopter crash that killed the country’s interior minister and 13 others on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
dmitry medvedev
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP