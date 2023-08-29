NYC dad fatally stabs his 2 children, their mom before killing himself in possible murder-suicide

A father has been accused of stabbing to death his two young children and his wife before killing himself in a possible murder-suicide inside their Upper West Side apartment, according to police. The children he killed were two boys – a toddler and an infant.

(Getty Images - representational)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The father, 41, was the superintendent of the building, according to New York Post. He, along with the 40-year-old mother, were discovered inside the fourth-floor apartment on West 86th Street, near Riverside Drive in New York City on Monday, August 28, just before 3 pm. Their two children, one and three, were also found fatally stabbed.

"I’m not sure how those injuries were sustained," a police spokesperson said, according to NBC News. "That is part of an ongoing investigation. It was possibly a murder-suicide, but that's not been definitively determined yet."

Several knives were found inside the house

The father of the children’s mom, along with the superintendent of a nearby building who is believed to be related to the family, became concerned after not hearing from the family since the day before. They then went to check in on them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

First responders arrived after the relatives called 911. The two children were found with multiple stab wounds in the living room. Two knives were found nearby.

The mother was found dead in the hallway and the man in the bedroom, lying on a bed. There was a deep cut to the woman’s neck. A knife was found next to the man.

The victims were pronounced dead on scene, inside the apartment which had been locked from inside. The victims have yet to be publicly identified. According to sources, the father had no criminal history. They also believe that police had never been called to the family’s house in the past.