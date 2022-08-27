Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani appointed Pakistan's new ambassador to Afghanistan
Currently serving as the director general Europe at the foreign ministry, Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani has more than 20 years of experience in foreign service.
Senior career diplomat Obaid ur Rehman Nizamani has been appointed Pakistan’s new ambassador to Taliban-rule Afghanistan. Currently serving as the director general Europe at the foreign ministry, Nizamani has more than 20 years of experience in foreign service. This will be Nizamani’s first ambassadorial posting.
He also served as the director general South Asia in the ministry. Nizamani also served in the Pakistan embassy in Washington as deputy head of the mission from 2015 till 2019.
Nizamani has extensive experience in bilateral and multilateral diplomacy. He will replace ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan who would be completing his foreign service career by August 30.