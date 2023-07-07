OceanGate suspends all operations post Titan tragedy, here's their list of expeditions

OceanGate, the company that owned the Titan submersible which imploded on June 18, killing all five passengers inside it, has suspended all exploration and commerical operations.

Titan Submersible(AP)

“OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations,” reads the top of the company’s official website.

Screengrab from OceanGate's official website (OceanGate's official website)

Here's a list of expeditions that OceanGate used to operate

Titanic Expedition

As per their website, it was a 8 days 7 nights expedition which costed $250,000. The adventure included seeing the wreck site of RMS Titanic, sailing the open ocean, receiving onboard training and exploring the deep ocean.

Azores Expedition

As per their website, it was an adventure trip to explore hydrothermal vents. It costed atleast $250,000. It was a 3 days 2 nights expedition at Azores Archipelago, Portugal. The adventure included seeing hydrothermal vents, receiving onboard training and other advance scientific discoveries.

The latest step by OceanGate, comes weeks after the Titan sub tragedy which has been grabbing headlines across the world. The sub had gone missing within two hours of starting its trip to explore the wreckage of famous "Titanic" ship which sank in 1912. Later, Titan was confirmed to have imploded and its debris was recovered from deep sea. The US Coast Guard informed that they had also recovered “presumed human remains” from the Titan wreckage.

British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, British father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood who had roots in Pakistan as one of its richest families, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and former French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet were the five persons who perished in the Titan submersible tragedy.

Since the incident, horrific details have emerged which highlight that OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush gravely undermined the safety of passengers onboard Titan. Reports say Stockton didn't undertake proper safety measures for the vessel to operate in such depths.