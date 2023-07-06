‘For Hunter & Joe Biden’: Donald Trump takes dig at POTUS over ‘cocaine’ incident in White House

US President Joe Biden is in a 'political soup' after cocaine was found on Sunday in the West Wing of White House while he and his family were away. Biden's rivals from Republican Party namely former US President Donald Trump and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis have launched salvos at him in the wake of the shocking matter. Former US president Donald Trump (left) and US President Joe Biden (File)

“Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,” former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

“But watch, the Fake News Media will soon start saying that the amount found was ‘very small,’ & it wasn’t really COCAINE, but rather common ground up Aspirin, & the story will vanish,” added Trump in his angry tirade on the matter.

Republican 2024 presidential candidate and current Governor of Florida DeSantis also took a dig on Biden administration over the presence of cocaine in the US President's official residence.

“I’ve long believed, I think a lot of us have believed, that the Biden administration has been blowing it on a lot of fronts. But I guess it’s a little bit more literal than even I had thought,” DeSantis told Outkick host Tomi Lahren.

“I can tell you in Florida, my wife and I, we have a six, five and a three-year-old running around the governor’s mansion. So that’s not something that we see. We do have to occasionally get slime out of the carpet and get marker off the wallpaper,” he added.

Meanwhile, White House and Secret Service officials have not revealed how the drug got inside a highly secured place like White House.

Amidst all this, social media users and Biden's political opponenets have also been pointing fingers at his son Hunter Biden who had confessed to his struggles with cocaine addiction, in his memoir “Beautiful Things”.