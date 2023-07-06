OceanGate, operator of Titanic sub that imploded, suspends all expeditions indefinitely

OceanGate said it has halted all exploration and business operations, just a few weeks after five people were killed in a company-owned submersible on an expedition to see the wreck of the Titanic. OceanGate, the company that owned the submersible that fatally imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic said Thursday, July 6, 2023 it has suspended operations. (OceanGate/AP)

A banner on the company’s website announcing the news offered no further details.

Last month, a multinational search effort took place after OceanGate’s Titan submersible went missing near the Titanic’s resting place in the North Atlantic Ocean. The US Coast Guard announced days later it had found the submersible, saying it suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

OceanGate did not immediately respond to a request for comment by phone.

