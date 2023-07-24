Surprise! Ohio zoo officials think gorilla is a ‘boy’, reality dawns when it gives birth

Zoo officials in Ohio are bewildered after a gorilla who they believed was a male, has given birth. On Thursday, staff at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium were in for a sweet surprise when they saw the gorilla holding her newborn baby.

Gorilla Sully with her new born baby(Columbus Zoo and Aquarium website)

“We’re thrilled by the addition of another birth for this critically endangered species. As the 34th gorilla born here since 1956 when the Columbus Zoo became the first zoo in the world to welcome the birth of a baby gorilla, she’s an important part of our work to conserve these magnificent animals,” said the zoo in a statement.

Named Sully, the gorilla is believed to have become pregnant in the Fall. Sully has been living at the zoo with fellow gorillas since 2019. According to the zoo's website, "a DNA test will be done to determine which male is the baby’s father".

Interestingly, gorillas do not show outward signs of pregnancy and their newborns are smaller than human babies. Moreover, in their youth both male and female gorillas look very similar. Males develop their bigger size, silver backs, and head bumps around the age of 12.

Gorilla Sully had never needed medical care that required immobilisation, which might have led the zookeepers to find out about her sex earlier. Even where Sully was born, veterinarians maintained a hands-off approach as the gorilla was well-cared for by her mother.

Meanwhile, first-time mother Sully is taking good care of her baby, according to the zoo. The zoo's veterinary and animal teams will conduct a wellness exam soon. Zoo officials have confirmed visually and with photographs that the newborn baby is a girl.

According to their website, Columbus Zoo was the first zoo in the world to welcome the birth of a baby gorilla in December 1956.

