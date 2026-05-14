Oil holds steady after Trump-Xi meeting signals hope for US-China cooperation

Oil was steady following a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where they struck an optimistic tone and emphasized opportunities for collaboration.

US President Donald Trump (left) with China's Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.(Reuters)

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Brent crude traded around $106 a barrel after falling 2% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate was near $102. Prior to the meeting in Beijing on Thursday, which lasted over two hours, Trump said that “the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.”

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The summit is being held against the backdrop of the Iran war that shows no signs of a resolution. The conflict has driven global oil inventories down at a record pace, and the market will remain “severely undersupplied” until October even if it ends next month, according to the International Energy Agency.

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{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the leaders’ meeting, the US threatened banks and sanctioned additional entities over the sale of Iranian oil to China, the largest buyer of its crude. This week, Trump told reporters at the White House that trade talks would be prioritized over discussions about the Middle East conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the leaders’ meeting, the US threatened banks and sanctioned additional entities over the sale of Iranian oil to China, the largest buyer of its crude. This week, Trump told reporters at the White House that trade talks would be prioritized over discussions about the Middle East conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Flows of crude and fuels through the crucial Strait of Hormuz fell by nearly 6 million barrels a day in the first quarter after hostilities began in late February, according to the Energy Information Administration. Only a trickle of tankers have been able to exit the Persian Gulf during the war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flows of crude and fuels through the crucial Strait of Hormuz fell by nearly 6 million barrels a day in the first quarter after hostilities began in late February, according to the Energy Information Administration. Only a trickle of tankers have been able to exit the Persian Gulf during the war. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “As long as the path still appears to be leaning toward diplomacy rather than outright escalation, the market remains focused on the endgame — namely, when flows ultimately resume — even as that timeline continues to slip,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group, referring to the Iran war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As long as the path still appears to be leaning toward diplomacy rather than outright escalation, the market remains focused on the endgame — namely, when flows ultimately resume — even as that timeline continues to slip,” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group, referring to the Iran war. {{/usCountry}}

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A ceasefire has been in place since early April, despite a series of flareups, but the US and Iran appear to be making little progress toward resolving their differences and agreeing on a peace proposal. That’s kept the strait effectively closed, choking off crucial energy supplies to global customers.

Iran’s crude shipments have also been curbed due to a US naval blockade of the nation’s ports. Oil jetties at its main Kharg Island export terminal were once again empty on Tuesday, according to satellite images collected by Bloomberg News. For a fourth consecutive period when satellites have captured activity at the facility, no tankers have been spotted.

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A sanctions waiver issued by the US that had allowed for the purchase of Russian oil on water is set to expire this weekend, leaving refiners in India - one of the biggest buyers especially vulnerable. The South Asian nation has imported bumper volumes so far this month.

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